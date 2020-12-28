The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago says "cumulative attacks by the government on lawyers representing vulnerable migrants and asylum seekers may put those lawyers at risk of defamatory or even physical retaliation by members of the public." But The National Security Minister is questioning how are certain lawyers communicating with persons illegally entering our country. Juhel Browne reports.

