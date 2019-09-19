The Law Association is responding to Professor Rose-Marie Bell Antoine, who lamented the nation's high lawyer fees during her speech at the opening of the new law term.
The Association says it's important to observe the other side, explaining that most lawyers' fees are fixed by law while others are determined by Practice Directions issued by the Chief Justice.
The Association also argues that most lawyers aren't fortunate enough to receive state briefs, in fact, according to the association, many lawyers struggle to make ends meet.
It calls Belle-Antoine's statement unfair and generalising but does acknowledge there may be attorneys who overcharge for their services.