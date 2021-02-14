Law Association Calls For Probe

The Law Association is calling for a transparent and comprehensive investigation into the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, suspects inthe mudre and kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt.
Here is some of what's been happening on the crime front over the past twenty-four hours. The Police Service continues in its fight.. to rid the streets of illegal guns, ammunition and illegal drugs.
A Virtual Carnival 2021 will be staged in Tobago at a cost of two-million dollars. This from C-E-O of the Tobago Festivals Commission - John Arnold...
"A brazen and boldface attack to deceive the nation". That's how Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, Davendranath Tancoo, is this describing statements made by Finance Minister Colm Imbert..
West Indies sealed the test series against Bangladesh today.. two matches to nil.. after winning the second test in Dhaka. They successfully defended 231.. after being bowled out for 117 in their second innings.
The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team.. also enjoyed success on the cricket field. They def…
