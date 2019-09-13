The Chief Justice isn't in the clear yet and neither is the Prime Minister. The Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago says a decision on their next step is coming soon. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.
Law Assoc. to Discuss Judicial Review
Nneka Parsanlal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Municipal Police officers are getting half of a uniform, and there's no clear cut system in place, for, disciplinary action to be taken against them.
A tribute in the Lower House, today, for Former Speaker Dr Linda Baboolal.
The Chief Justice isn't in the clear yet and neither is the Prime Minister.