Restaurant Week has officially been launched. The culinary experience, allowing people across T&T, to visit various restaurants, is running for ten days, starting from this Friday. There are a couple of changes and even some rewards. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SWMCOL: What rubbish!!

SWMCOL: What rubbish!!

Responding to a Forbes Article saying, Caribbean Countries were the Biggest plastic Polluter…

Angostura Signs MOU with SWWTU

Angostura Signs MOU with SWWTU

In a time when job security is a scarce commodity, Angostura Holdings Limited has made thirty four internal staff positions permanent...