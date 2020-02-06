After receiving seven million from the Green Climate Fund for the development of transformational projects to respond to issues related to climate change in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Agriculture Land and Fisheries in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and the Food and Agricultural Organization launched its first project on Thursday. Nisha John-Mohammed attended the launch and tells us more in this report.
Launch of GCF project
Nisha John-Mohammed
