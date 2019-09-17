The Trinbago Unified Calypso Organisation (TUCO) is celebrating Calypso History Month marking 18 years of hosting this event. This year the theme for month of Calypso History 2019 is Calypso: Music to Educate, Empower and Embrace our space in the World. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

