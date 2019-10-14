Why not do something nice for someone spontaneously, expecting nothing in return? It's a habit Kids in Need of Direction, better known as kind, is hoping to promote further in schools. The NGO has launched its ARK programme, with Morvant Epiphany Anglican School being the first target. Alicia Boucher tells us more.

