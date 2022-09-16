Former Head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas is calling for two investigations.

One into the entire Roxborough Folk Performers Company fiasco.

And, the other into the City of Roxborough project.

Dumas spoke with TV6's Elizabeth Williams.

