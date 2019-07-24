While most Members of the Law Association voted for the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie amidst a slew of misconduct allegations, one attorney is saying the Prime Minister acted fairly in deciding against invoking section 137 of the Constitution. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more.

