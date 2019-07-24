While most Members of the Law Association voted for the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie amidst a slew of misconduct allegations, one attorney is saying the Prime Minister acted fairly in deciding against invoking section 137 of the Constitution. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has more.
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
