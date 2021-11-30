Since June, scores of teachers in Tobago have been paid their salaries late. This was confirmed by TTUTA Tobago officer Bradon Roberts, who said at this time a number of teachers are still awaiting their November salaries.
Mr. Roberts told TV6, the situation is unacceptable.
In a release, the Division of Education confirmed the delay in the process of November salaries, due to some members of staff at the division , covid19 sanitization measures.
The Division has promised to have the situation addressed.