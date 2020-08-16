It looks like a number of people really think sunlight may be able to kill COVID, because from as early as six this morning the beaches were a hub of activity. Reporter Rynessa Cutting and camerawoman Leona Nicholas, took a trip up Maracas Bay, and spoke with a number of persons getting in that last dip before lockdown!
Last Dip Before Lockdown
Rynessa Cutting
