Today was the last day to redeem your old hundred dollar bills.
Because, from tomorrow the cotton bill will no longer be legal tender.
After December 31st, the Central Bank will only accept old notes under very specific conditions.
Such as from people who are incapacitated, those who are, out of the country or unable for legal or other serious reasons, to deposit the bills within the appropriate time.
Commercial banks will allowed to accept deposits of the old notes from businesses on January 2nd and 3rd, for redemption at the Central Bank.