Lara Film Opening TTFF

For those of you who missed how Brian Lara became a legendary cricketer, well you're getting a second bite of the cherry. The Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival will be airing a feature documentary on Brian Lara on their opening night this Wednesday. The name of the film is called 501 Not Out.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The 2021 Budget is to be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister early next month.
A Tobago desk will be established in Trinidad at the Ministry of Social Development, to treat with the longstanding covid19 relief grants, to treat with complaints by Tobagonians over the past four months about long delays in the payment of relief grants.
The United National Congress is weighing in on two recent measures government has taken to assist in adaptation to the "new normal" brought about by COVID-19.
Young people and persons who know they are ill and still report for work - are two sectors of the population identified as largely responsible for the continued spread of COVID-19.
National Coach of the Football team Terry Fenwick has described the current situation affecting the national team as in absolute disarray.
For those of you who missed how Brian Lara became a legendary cricketer, well you're getting a second bite of the cherry.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Budget Expectations
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 07th September 2020
- Psychologist Kelly McFarlane discusses Suicide Prevention
- $1.6M for medical misdiagnosis
- Imbert keeps election promise
- Injured Police Officer Needs A Home
- Residents Upset
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 04th September 2020
- UNC On Laptops And Exemption Policy
- Budget Day is October 5th