Landslides Maroon Residents

A landslide which occurred along the North Oropouche Road overnight has marooned residents of at least three villages.
The authorities have been on the scene all day trying to resolve the problem
Many students may be returning without all the books on their booklists. Some parents say they simply cannot afford the books, as prices are too high.
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association expects thousands of its members not to turn up for work on Monday. This is based on what it calls an unacceptable offer from the Chief Personnel Officer.
Nearly one hundred children have received assistance in the form of school supplies as the United National Congress hosted a back-to-school drive at the party's regional office in Tunapuna this weekend.
