A San Juan man is seeking the attention of private citizens and the relative authorities after torrential rainfall over the weekend washed away piece of his land creating a risk to his home and to those living below him. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Landslide Victim Seeking Assistance
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five days after the Piparo mud volcano rattled the community, the ODPM is proposing an evacuation route.
It's not business as usual yet for citizens residing in Bamboo #3. Team Six went back to see the latest issues the residents are facing. Nneka Parsanlal has this story.
As the OWTU which represented former Petrotrin employees is now set to take ownership of the refinery, two former workers are sharing stories of the financial challenges they have been facing.
Wednesday, we showed you highlights of cyclist Emile Abraham winning the 35-lap event around Nelson Mandela Park on Tuesday.
A new event has been launched known as the Brooklyn and Vibes International Cycling Classic, with the race taking place on Monday on the streets of Woodbrook and Tragarette Road.