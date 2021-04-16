Landlord Injured

A Tobago landlord is at the Scarborough General Hospital in a serious yet stable condition. That's after she was doused with an acid-like substance by a tenant and his family, on Thursday evening, at her commercial property in Bon Accord. The popular calypsonian and his wife, accused of the mayhem, were in police custody up to news time. More from Elizabeth Williams report.

