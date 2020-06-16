Land is one of the preferred ways criminals hide ill gotten -gains. In the Lower House on Tuesday, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi seeks to make the process more fool proof.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UPDATE TTFA VS FIFA

UPDATE TTFA VS FIFA

It was a shot that was heard around T&T, as FIFA has challenged the Jurisdiction of the T&T High Court to resolve their ongoing dispute against the United TTFA.

SHAI HOPE ON ENGLAND SERIES

SHAI HOPE ON ENGLAND SERIES

West Indies batsman Shai Hope wants to play a key role with the bat in the three-game series and in the process improve his Test batting average.

RESTRICTED LABOUR MARCH DURING COVID APPROVED

RESTRICTED LABOUR MARCH DURING COVID APPROVED

The National Security Minister says there will be a labour march on the Labour Day holiday on Friday but without the large crowds of trade union members usually associated with the event.