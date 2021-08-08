Lalaja To Get Lights

The small rural community of Lalaja, Blanchisseuse is set to finally get an electricity supply, after the government has pledged to fund a solar panel project for its residents. During a visit on Saturday, Arima MP Penelope Beckles and the public utilities minister toured the area and assures residents that the community will get lights by the end of the year. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez was in Lalaja, and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has the story.

