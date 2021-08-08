The small rural community of Lalaja, Blanchisseuse is set to finally get an electricity supply, after the government has pledged to fund a solar panel project for its residents. During a visit on Saturday, Arima MP Penelope Beckles and the public utilities minister toured the area and assures residents that the community will get lights by the end of the year. Cameraman Immanuel Nunez was in Lalaja, and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has the story.
Lalaja To Get Lights
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The small rural community of Lalaja, Blanchisseuse is set to finally get an electricity supp…
Just two days before commemoration of World's Indeginous people day, comes a governmental pr…
One opposition MP is calling on the Prime Minister to put policies in place to ensure endang…
Meanwhile, Minister Deyalsingh is encouraging the rest of the population to take advantage o…
Good news for the retail sector as government announced today that all retail businesses can…