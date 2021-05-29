Lady Young Landslide Poses Threat

Marie (MARRY) Road residents in Morvant are tonight calling on their MP Staurt Young as well as the Minister of Works and Transport, to urgently attend to a landslip which is undermining their access road, and posing a very serious threat to all who commute on the Lady Young on a daily basis. Rynessa Cutting has the details.

Bodies Found Update

Representative for Goodwood Belle Garden, Dr. Faith B.Yisrael is tonight labelling as traumatic the discovery of 14 bodies, a skull and skeletal remains, stacked in a boat yesterday off Belle Garden.

Further Restrictions On Food Establishments

Government will be moving to clamp down on food establishments which have been trying to beat the COVID restrictions, by bringing out their staff to prepare meals, which are then put on sale at other locations.

First Case Of Vaccine Related Clot In T&T

The Ministry of Health has confirmed our first case of vaccine-induced blood condition in T&T, almost two months since the initial roll-out of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Over 60,000 persons have already received the vaccine.