While there is much debate on the actual unemployment figures in the country, Minister of Labour Stephen Mc Clashie says numbers from his Ministry indicate that less than four thousand people were placed on the breadline due to COVID-19 in the formal sector. The Minister was a guest on today's Morning Edition where he said that a discussion paper will be laid in the cabinet in two weeks-time on a workplace vaccination policy.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Border reopening, crime and security, prison reform. There is so much we discussed with our …
Will Vaccinated passengers as well as unvaccinated nationals be returning to this country on the same flights, once the borders reopen on Saturday?
A bloody day in East Trinidad, on Wednesday.
Police are investigating, eight murders.
For the second time in less than a month, this country has lost another one of its cultural icons.
Also weighing-in on vaccinations is Attorney Martin George who was also on Wednesday's Morning Edition.
On the administrative side of things in local football, there's a new man in charge of the Eastern Counties Football Union.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Wednesday 14th uly 2021
- Belle Garden Bodies Update
- Unionist: Discriminatory To Prioritize Vaccinated Staff
- Bloody Wednesday: Eight people Shot And Killed
- Annamunthudo Accused May Walk Free
- TTUTA, NAPSPA Boycott Stakeholder Meetings
- Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Trinis To Return On Same Flight
- Gov’t Developing Workplace Vaccination Policy
- Brother Resistance Dead
- Mexican Embarrassment