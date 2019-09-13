Friday, there was a national Consultation for a draft framework, on a labour migration policy for T&T.

It's aimed at protecting both foreign migrants and nationals seeking a better life abroad.

Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Half Uniformed Municipal Police

Half Uniformed Municipal Police

Municipal Police officers are getting half of a uniform, and there's no clear cut system in place, for, disciplinary action to be taken against them.