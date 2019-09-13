Friday, there was a national Consultation for a draft framework, on a labour migration policy for T&T.
It's aimed at protecting both foreign migrants and nationals seeking a better life abroad.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Friday, there was a national Consultation for a draft framework, on a labour migration policy for T&T.
It's aimed at protecting both foreign migrants and nationals seeking a better life abroad.
Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.