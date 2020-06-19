LABOUR DAY WRAP

The annual Labour Day celebration in Fyzabad is usually a showing of strength in numbers by the various trade union movements across the country. But for the first time, workers were asked to stay away from the march in keeping with Covid 19 restrictions. Instead the many union leaders carried out all the traditions while broadcasting to their memberships via social media and live streaming. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.
