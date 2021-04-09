Thousands of Vincentians in the country's red zone declared for mandatory evacuation remain unaccounted for. Of the 13 thousand earmarked, the government said in its latest update that 4500 had been removed from the area where evacuation continues. Here's an update.

TEMA On St. Vincent

The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, 

Crime Wrap

A couple of police officers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.