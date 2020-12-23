A group of La Romain residents is tonight calling on the government to intervene and stop what they believe is the illegal backfilling of the sea behind their properties. The land owners tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, a businessman has been reclaiming land for a number of years, and despite making reports to the San Fernando City Corporation and EMA since 2018, work continues to date.
Environmental group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea have joined the residents' call, and are threatening to take legal action if the authorities don't intervene immediately.