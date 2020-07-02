KYLE MAYERS ON FOUR DAY GAME

The Four-Day tour match between Jason Holder's Eleven and Kraigg Brathwaite's Eleven ended in a draw.
Brathwaite's Eleven resumed on 112 for 7 and were dismissed for 178.
Kyle Mayers made 74 not out, while Shannon Gabriel took four wickets.
That gave Holder's Eleven a first innings lead of 94 runs.
In the second innings, Holder's Eleven closed on 171 for 4, with Joshua Da Silva following up on his unbeaten 133, with 56 not out.
And Nkrumah Bonner hit 47.
After the game, Mayers spoke with the media on the match.