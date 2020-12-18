An environmental activist and a marijuana advocate joined forces, today. They want the President to intervene in speeding up justice reform. And, to press the Mercy Committee on presidential pardons for prisoners. National Security Minister, Stuart Young chairs the Mercy Committee. He spoke with TV6's... Political Editor, Juhel Browne.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

It's now time to take a look at the crime stories occuring over the past 24 hours.