Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh on Tuesday urged South residents impacted by worsening flooding in their areas, to begin taking care of themselves and their properties; as he believes the government has no intention of doing so.
He told reporters at Debe trace, Debe, that the situation has been exacerbated in recent years due to an embankment built as part of the Point Fortin Highway project.
Kublalsingh has for years led the Highway Reroute Movement which calls for a diversion of a particular section of the project away from sensitive wetland zones.
Our cameraman Immanuel Nunez was in Debe on Tuesday morning, and reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.