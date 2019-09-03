Why was Watson Duke charged for sedition and not Member of Parliament for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds? That's what Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants to know. During the UNC's Monday night forum, Persad-Bissessar rehashed what she said was a controversial statement made by Hinds in 2016. Alicia Boucher has further details.
KPB: Why Duke But Not Hinds?
Alicia Boucher
