Why was Watson Duke charged for sedition and not Member of Parliament for Laventille West Fitzgerald Hinds? That's what Leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants to know. During the UNC's Monday night forum, Persad-Bissessar rehashed what she said was a controversial statement made by Hinds in 2016. Alicia Boucher has further details.

