The Opposition Leader has doubled down on her criticisms of some attorneys who did not support a motion of no-confidence in Attorney General Reginald Armour at a special sitting of the Law Association last week Friday. In a statement this afternoon titled "Is it LATT or La Cosa Nostra?", Kamla Persad Bissessar said she noted the law association’s release about her comments but had some concerns. The Association yesterday called on the Opposition Leader who is a Senior Counsel to withdraw her public shaming of members at a UNC virtual meeting on Monday. But she is insisting that the Association make public, the transcript from the special meeting. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.

