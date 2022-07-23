The Opposition Leader has doubled down on her criticisms of some attorneys who did not support a motion of no-confidence in Attorney General Reginald Armour at a special sitting of the Law Association last week Friday. In a statement this afternoon titled "Is it LATT or La Cosa Nostra?", Kamla Persad Bissessar said she noted the law association’s release about her comments but had some concerns. The Association yesterday called on the Opposition Leader who is a Senior Counsel to withdraw her public shaming of members at a UNC virtual meeting on Monday. But she is insisting that the Association make public, the transcript from the special meeting. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.
KPB To LATT: Release Transcripts
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A female fire officer was seriously injured, after she was beaten by a group of 6 female fir…
A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augus…
The World Health Organization today declared the Monkeypox Virus a Public Health Emergency o…
The Opposition Leader has doubled down on her criticisms of some attorneys who did not suppo…
The Housing Minister is clarifying her announcement on Wednesday that the Housing Developmen…
Legislation is expected to be put in place to regulate the scrap iron industry, but in the i…