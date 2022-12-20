KPB On Crime

With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again calling out the government’s failure to control the crime situation. Speaking to our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh at a toy drive she hosted in her constituency of Siparia today, Kamla Persad Bissessar laments seven years in government and no real crime fighting plan exists.

