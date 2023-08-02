Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is calling on Government to come clean on NCB Financial. She questions if this is another Clico in the making, which can have ripple-down effects on the country's financial sector. She raised the matter at a UNC Meeting in Chaguanas on Monday night.

