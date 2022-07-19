The opposition leader says one of the main topics discussed at the government's weekend retreat was the local government election due later this year.
Speaking at the UNC's Monday Night Virtual public meeting, Kamla Persad Bissessar says she was given a comprehensive breakdown of issues discussed, amongst them, is that an election budget is being prepared.
But more than that, she claims the government also plans to target key corporation districts.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us more.