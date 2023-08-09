Standing her ground on her position on proposed Stand Your Ground legsilation, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar trained her proverbial guns on the Integrity Commission, the Election and Boundaries Commission and one media house. It all happened at her party's last Monday Night Forum, ahead of next week's Local Government Election on August 14th.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL

WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL

Damian Mills of Concordia, Tobago is calling for answers from the Tobago Regional Health Aut…

UNSCRUPULOUS DOCTORS

UNSCRUPULOUS DOCTORS

The Secretary for Health Dr Faith B. Yisrael says she is aware of complaints that some TRHA …