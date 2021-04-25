The Kiss Baking Company Limited has had to recall and dump some of its products after encountering a problem on its production line which may have compromised its safety protocols.

Watson On Autonomy

PDP leader Watson Duke is not at all happy with the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution Amendment, Tobago Self Government Bill 2020, and its findings.

Kiss Recall Bread

Vincentian Dare Devil

The Vincentian who has become known as 'Lava Man' for going to the crater after the eruptions began at the La Soufriere Volcano has been released from custody by the police.