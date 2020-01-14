A man from East Dry River, Port of Spain, has been charged for the killing of pre-school principal, Jezelle Fournillier.
Police say 43-year-old Kirk Fields was expected to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, today.
The murder occurred, on January 6th, the first day of the new school term.
Police say 43-year-old Fournillier was at her workplace in Port of Spain, with her students when the incident happened.
A man known to her entered, and stabbed her several times about the body.
Fournillier died at hospital.
Fields surrendered to officers at the Besson Street Police Station after the incident.