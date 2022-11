The term self-care is mostly associated to women however, there is a growing trend worldwide which also see men engaging in such practises and activities.

One company...King's Lounge Barber Spa is dedicated to the wellbeing of the total man. King's Lounge offers men an indulgent grooming experience in a luxurious environment and Reporter Sharla Kistow and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick visited the Arima branch earlier this week.