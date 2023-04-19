With regional leaders calling for an all-out war against crime and firearms at the just-concluded CARICOM regional symposium on Crime and Violence as a public health issue, gunmen in Trinidad seem unperturbed by the declaration, as six people were killed over the last twenty-four hours, including a young woman, struck by a stray bullet in the safety of her Malabar home Tuesday night.
Mark Bassant visited the area today and spoke with the woman's family members. They are asking the Minister of National Security, Fitzgerald Hinds and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to step up their game against criminals.