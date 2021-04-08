As the corona virus ravages through the world and the economy, children are being forced to abandon recreation and playtime among themselves. Overburdened and understandably tired parents....fearing that their children can become infected with COVID-19 ....pushes the child's needs to socialize out of the reach of many. Realizing this gap, the MP for Port of Spain South rallied private sector help and was able to pull off a movie treat for 120 children in his constituency.
A fiery roadblock led to long lines of traffic gridlock along the Naparima/Mayaro road this morning.
Are any of the Special Branch officers who provide close protection and security for the Prime Minister in quarantine since he tested positive for Covid 19? It is a question our political Editor Juhel Browne posed to the Police Commissioner today.
The Energy Ministry today announced that its technical team has been appointed and is already investigating the explosion that occurred at the Niquan plant yesterday.
As, Golfer Chris Richards Junior reigned supreme on the final day of the Republic Bank Millenium Lakes Golf Open
The vaccination rollout under the Eastern Regional Health Authority has seen a consistent flow of persons registering and coming to get inoculated.
Local swimmer Aqeel Joseph got his first taste of competition competing for his school in Indianapolis... The swimmer featured in the 2021 Indy Speedo Sectionals where he swam in three events...