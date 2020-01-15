One medical doctor is dead and another seriously injured in an accident while being kidnapped.

Their abductors were also injured and have been hospitalised; two remain in a critical condition under police guard.

The doctors were robbed and abducted at Rushworth Street Extension in San Fernando just after midnight, they had not long before completed a late night shift at the nearby San Fernando General Hospital.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the homes of the victims on Wednesday and spoke with police, she has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTPS Carnival Safety Tips

TTPS Carnival Safety Tips

With Carnival activities already in full swing, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is reminding persons to excercise personal safety when venturing out.