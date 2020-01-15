One medical doctor is dead and another seriously injured in an accident while being kidnapped.
Their abductors were also injured and have been hospitalised; two remain in a critical condition under police guard.
The doctors were robbed and abducted at Rushworth Street Extension in San Fernando just after midnight, they had not long before completed a late night shift at the nearby San Fernando General Hospital.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh visited the homes of the victims on Wednesday and spoke with police, she has this story.