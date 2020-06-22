It's time to finally put aside egos for the betterment of football. That's the view of National Footballer Khaleem Hyland who has been observing the recent tit-for-tat battle between the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association and FIFA. He believes the issue needs to settled once and for all if they are to move forward.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The doors of Bars were allowed to open on Monday across the country after close to three months of lockdown all in an effort to flatten the curve and spread of COVID-19...
Minority Leader Watson Duke, has described the budget presentation by Finance Secretary Joel Jack...
Political Analyst Dr. Winford James is advising the government that the Covid-19 pandemic wave is a good one to ride into victory in the upcoming general election.
The World Tourism Organisation has recorded a 44 percent decline in global tourism since the advent of COVID-19.
A $4.71 Billion proposed budget wish list, presented on Monday by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, with the biggest slice of the pie $778.3 million to the Division of Health.
Owner Movie Towne Derek Chin says all systems are ago for business, however he notes that due to the shutdown in the height of COVID-19 there have been some financial setbacks.