Over the past weekend flood victims in some of the hardest hit communities received essential supplies through the Khair Foundation. The charity organisation tells us, over 200,000 dollars has been spent so far to provide support. However, there is a concern that not enough is being done by the State to mitigate the situation in some of these areas. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
Khair Foundation Assists Flood Victims
Alicia Boucher
