KEYS TAKEN BACK UPDATE

Visually impaired mother Kyean Bruce has confirmed TV6'S initial story aired earlier this week,  indicating the keys given to her by the Division of Settlements are in their possession, but not only that, she indicated a lack of communication by the Division of Settlements as to when she would be able to move into the Milford Court Bon Accord home she toured on April 28th. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

