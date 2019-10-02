Kertson Manswell was recently in Trinidad for pro boxing night, which got cancelled.

However, the humble giant took time out to talk to TV6 reporter Vinod Narwani about what he's doing, which includes teaching youngsters to fight.

Opposition Says LATT Has the Right to Sue Gov't

The Opposition Leader is condemning the Prime Minister's statement that the Law Association’s pending Judicial Review against his decision not to invoke a tribunal to investigate the Chief Justice is a political charade.

AG Boasts of Anti Gang Act Successes

The Attorney General and the Police Commissioner are tonight warning the public that harbouring a criminal gang leader or gang member is illegal as the police are not searching for an alleged gang leader.

Analyst Weigh in on PM's Comments on LATT

The Prime Minister's comments on the Law Association's decision to seek legal review on Section 137 of the constitution is not sitting too well with some political analysts in the country.