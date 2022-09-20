Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is tonight saying sorry for nominating THA Assemblyman Watson Duke at the Special sitting of the Assembly on Monday, for him to be Deputy Chief Secretary. This Mr. Morris says is an error he today regrets. Mr. Morris spoke on sister station i95.5fm, the Tony and Dale show, on Tuesday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
KELVON SORRY FOR NOMINATING WATSON
Elizabeth Williams
