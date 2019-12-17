Both THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and Finance Secretary Joel Jack, are tonight debunking any notion that Tobago's banks are not properly equipped to treat with the demonetisation of the new $100 bills. This comes on the heels of THA Minority Leader Watson Duke on Sunday, calling for an extension of the process to facilitate Tobagonians, especially those who might have to visit Central Bank in Trinidad. Elizabeth Williams posed the question to both men and has this report.
Kelvin And Joel On $100 Notes
Elizabeth Williams
