While he may be coy on discussing his absence from the West Indies team, new T and T captain Kieron Pollard is not underestimating any opponent during next year's Regional Super50... Pollard is fired up to lead his country in the tournament, and has been training with the Red Force members... Vinod Narwani caught up with him at the National Cricket Centre earlier today...
Keiron Pollard On Red Force
Vinod Narwani
