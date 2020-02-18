The structure for the Karukera One Love Event stage has been removed from the waters at Maracas Bay
In a statement today, The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed that the structure was removed this morning by organisers of the event.
UDECOTT reminded event organisers that they must acquire the necessary approvals for all events at its various venues . These include approvals from the Fire Service, Police, EMA and the Commissioner of State Lands , before final approval is granted by the Corporation.
The organisers said steps are being taken by the event organiser to acquire all necessary approvals needed for final approval and is pleased that good sense prevailed.
There has been much controversy and concern about the fete over the past week, after video surfaced on social media showing the stage being constructed in the sea. However organisers say the fete is still on for this Friday at the same venue.