Amidst the controversy over the Karukera One Love International Beach Festival, were more problems as the event took off at Maracas Beach. A late start didn't sit well with some patrons. But others, despite the shifting of the stage, were determined to enjoy themselves. The party is still underway but cameraman J'von Pollonais and Reporter Alicia Boucher were able to capture some of the activities earlier on.

Rheann Chung Wins

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Arbitration panel has ruled that France based table tennis player Rheann Chung should be exempted for participation in the up-coming April 3rd to 8th Caribbean Senior Championships. 