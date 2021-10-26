What is in the dark will always come to light - it's a message the Opposition leader is sending to the Prime, as she promises the Opposition will not rest until the country knows the truth about what happened at President's House one day in August. The UNC warns it will take legal action over the Parliament's rejection of its motion to impeach the President
The Opposition leader has also launched a salvo against the Independent senators all voted against her motion. Rynessa Cutting has details from the UNC's Virtual Report.